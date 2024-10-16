Vizrt Cloud-Ready TriCaster Options Head to AWS Marketplace

Vizrt already took the TriCaster Vectar and TriCaster Now to the cloud and now it is taking them to Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The availability of TriCaster video production tools in AWS Marketplace streamlines the testing, purchase, and management of these Vizrt products within customers’ AWS Marketplace accounts.

“AWS Marketplace provides a centralized portal for access, testing, and billing of cloud-based TriCaster video production tools, making it easier than ever for content creators to take their first step in achieving truly remote live productions," said Davide Cortassa, product manager for Cloud Live Production, Vizrt. AWS customers can leverage their committed cloud spend and enjoy the reduced travel and transport costs and carbon emissions that cloud live productions provide."

With two TriCaster systems accessible in AWS Marketplace, content creators now have even more choice in how they access, test, and buy the cloud-hosted video production system that suits their needs.

TriCaster Vectar (previously Viz Vectar Plus) was designed for larger news and sports productions, supporting up to 44 external sources. It can be deployed in customer’s AWS accounts for free as a fully functional watermarked version for testing, with customers responsible for managing AWS costs.

TriCaster Now supports up to eight inputs and caters for smaller seasonal or entry level productions and corporate town halls. It provides a fully managed SaaS service with a simple usage-based credits pricing model.

To support this launch into AWS Marketplace, Vizrt has qualified as a certified AWS Media & Entertainment Competency partner, a program that validates and promotes AWS Partners who have demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in specific areas.