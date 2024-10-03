What to Know About Vizrt's TriCaster Vizion and TriCaster Mini S

Vizrt is expanding its TriCaster line with the addition of the TriCaster Vizion and TriCaster Mini S. Here's what you need to know about each one.

TriCaster Vizion is the new flagship TriCaster that offers the latest in IP connectivity, configurable SDI I/O supplied by Matrox devices, powerful switching, audio mixing, and high-quality graphics. It features leading graphics capabilities with TriCaster Graphics powered by Viz Flowics as standard, as well as AI-powered automation of time-consuming tasks, enabling production teams to focus on bringing their Vizion to life.

TriCaster Vizion comes with options in licensing and with a choice of two different hardware platforms supported by HP, so every team in networks or enterprises can decide what suits them best. As part of Vizrt’s commitment to the success of our users, support is built into both the perpetual and subscription licensing options.

TriCaster Mini S emerges as an entry-level software-only solution for content creators and smaller productions, making professional-grade production capabilities more accessible than ever.

It possesses robust IP connectivity, 4Kp60 streaming, and integrated TriCaster Graphics powered by Viz Flowics as standard. With live video switching, virtual sets, special effects, audio mixing, recording, social media publishing, web streaming, and more, TriCaster Mini S delivers on the TriCaster promise of providing everything needed for top-tier video production.