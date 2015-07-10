Topics

Visix Announces Webinar for Axis TV

By ()

Visix Announces Webinar for Axis TV

Visix will host "AxisTV v.9.2: Data Integration Made Easy," a webinar about new tools for creating and managing content, on July 16.

  • Ellyce Kelly, Visix software trainer, will show attendees the new dashboard, large video file uploading, the new Utilities app, new data integration options, and more.


JULY WEBINAR:

AxisTV v.9.2: Data Integration Made Easy

Thursday, July 16 | 1:00PM (EDT)

AxisTV v.9.2 has lots of new tools to make content creation and management easier. Publish news-in-pictures feeds, show secure SharePoint pages in playlists, and import XML and Excel data directly into digital signage messages.


Register online here.