Smart City Expo World Congress Set to Experience Significant Growth

Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) says it will experience significant growth on its next edition, held Nov. 19-21 in Barcelona.

The ninth edition SCEWC will spread over two halls of the Gran Via venue recording a 20 percent growth and breaking its record for the ninth consecutive year. Under the theme Cities Made of Dreams, the show and congress will reflect on the transformation that metropolises have experienced in the past decade, how many solutions that seemed sheer daydreaming back then are now reality, and how we have the tools turn more dreams into reality in the near future.

[Smart Cities Redefine Large Venue Integration]

The congress program will be structured in five themes—Digital Transformation, Urban Environment, Mobility, Governance & Finance, and Inclusive & Sharing Cities—and will cover topics such as Data-Driven Cities, 5G and the future of Connectivity; Resilient Cities; Gentrification; Innovative Transport Systems; Multilevel Governance; Sharing and Collaborative Economy; Circular Economy; and Cities for All. In 2019, the event will be jointly held with Smart Mobility Congress.

Featured keynote speakers include Janette Sadik-Khan, one of the world's foremost authorities on transportation and urban transformation and former New York City transportation commissioner; Shira Rubinoff, a recognized cybersecurity executive and influencer, who has led multiple women-in-technology efforts; and Laura Tenenbaum, an award-winning science communicator who was the senior science editor of NASA's Global Climate Change website where she reported on sea level rise, ice mass loss, and regional climate impacts.

For more information or to register, visit smartcityexpo.com/