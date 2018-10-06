RTW Unveils TM9 19-Inch Rack-Mount Solution

The What: RTW will showcase its 19-inch 4U rack-mount (MA4U) version of its TM9 TouchMonitor at AES 2018 (Booth 504G – Avid Pavilion).

The What Else: The TM9 panel-mount version is 235 x 135 x 45 mm (appx 9.25 x 5.35 x 1.8 inches) without the power supply and is ideal for mounting into front panels. The unit comes standard with a USB extension for the front panel and the mounting kit is compatible with DIN 41494/IEC 60297 19-inch 4U racks (483 x 177 x 91 mm).

The product has a graphical user interface that can be scaled, randomly positioned ,and combined in almost every way for optimized use of available screen space. Even multiple instruments of the same type, assigned to different input channels and configurations, can be displayed simultaneously. Plus, a context-sensitive, on-screen help feature supports the user, allowing for setup changes with ease.

The latest firmware version of the TM9, which is also used with the TM7, expands the basic software to a four-channel display; 4x Mono or 2x Stereo/2x Mono. Additionally, 1x Stereo can be measured without the need of an activated multichannel license. Output routing can be individually adjusted for each preset and all presets can be exported or imported at the same time.

The Bottom Line: The reconfigured unit brings all the audio monitoring features of the standalone RTW TM9 in a new design that is more easily accessible to users in studio settings.

Equipped with RTW’s nine-inch touch screens and an easy-to-use GUI, the TM9 TouchMonitor is the latest in the company’s rack-mount solutions, which includes the TM3, TM7 and RTW legacy products.