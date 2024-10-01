Chief TiLED dvLED Universal Wall Mounts Now Available

The next generation of Chief TiLED dvLED wall mounts—the TiLED Series dvLED Universal Wall Mounts—are now available. Compatible with a multitude of interlocking dvLED panels from a wide array of manufacturers, these universal wall mounts simplify the installation process, reduce installation time from days to hours, and provide a uniform display with no misaligned pixels or gaps between panels.

"This universal mounting system eliminates the need for custom mounts for specific display manufacturers, making specifying, ordering, and installing interlocking video wall panels much easier for integrators," said Ann Ewoldt, product marketing manager, Chief, Legrand | AV. "With this innovative product, we are confident that our customers will be able to deliver high-quality video wall installations with ease and efficiency."

TiLED Series dvLED Universal Wall Mounts are designed with features that ensure flawless installations, accommodating displays with pixel pitches below 1mm. With its three-axis adjustments (X, Y, and Z), the mount provides precise alignment and leveling capabilities on uneven surfaces, ensuring uniform video wall installations for most interlocking dvLED displays. The double-depth adjustment mechanism ensures a perfectly flat video wall installation, while the independent column adjustment allows for precise leveling. Additionally, the independent Y-axis adjustment at each panel edge helps set a flat and level base for the dvLED video wall, while the double-depth Z-axis adjustment creates a perfectly level video wall installation.

Chief TiLED dvLED Universal Wall Mounts are sized for 27-inch interlocking dvLED panels and feature new floating button-capture technology and universal mounting hardware, which streamlines installation. One set of part numbers can be ordered and stocked globally to fulfill a variety of video wall installation needs. The mounts can be ordered in two-, three-, or four-panel lengths and mixed and matched with extender mounts to achieve the exact installation height needed.