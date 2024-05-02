Check Out the New Fit Mobile Cart for Interactive Displays from Chief

Chief launched its Fit Mobile Cart for interactive displays. Designed for adaptability and collaboration, this mobile cart brings flexibility and functionality for corporate, educational, and diverse professional environments.

"The Fit Mobile Cart is designed to provide a mobile display solution that seamlessly integrates into any space, offering both the maneuverability and stability that are needed when interacting with a touchscreen display," said Ann Ewoldt, product marketing manager, Chief, Legrand | AV. "We recognize the evolving needs of modern workplaces and educational institutions, and the Fit Mobile Cart is our response to those demands, offering a blend of innovation, functionality, and reliability."

The Fit Mobile Cart is designed to optimize the viewing experience and foster collaboration, meeting the needs of any space. In order to ensure seamless integration into various settings, it accommodates flat panel displays ranging from 55-86 inches and weighing up to 175 pounds. Its suite of features includes three height adjustment options, ranging from 44 inches (112cm) to 60 inches (153cm), which ensures accessibility for diverse users, promoting inclusivity and comfort throughout interactivity. A height-adjustable shelf, capable of supporting up to 10 lbs., facilitates convenient storage for essential accessories such as keyboards, laptops, and styluses, streamlining workflow efficiency.

Engineered with 4-inch casters and compact 29-inch legs, the cart prioritizes safety and portability. Moreover, its design accommodates displays with varying VESA mounting patterns, guaranteeing compatibility with a wide range of interactive display models. The Fit Mobile Cart ships with an interface bracket that accommodates displays larger than 15x15 inches (400x400mm), while displays smaller than 15x15 inches (400x400mm) can be mounted directly to the cart's faceplate.