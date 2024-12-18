SCN Stocking Stuffer: Crimson’s AU65WP20

Did you find yourself an early holiday gift this Black Friday and score a new TV? Well, you can get that new display hung quickly and easily with the Crimson AV AU65WP20. Crimson boasts that the AU65WP20 is the 'world's thinnest articulating arm' for screens ranging from 13 all the way to 65 inches. You'll be able to watch that TV from anywhere in your living room or mancave— the AU65WP20 was designed with a double-stud wall plate for attaching to two studs on 16 and 20-inch centers, securely holding flat panel displays a mere 1.2 inches from the wall when retracted and a full 20 inches when extended. Features include smooth tilt adjustments , a built-in level for quick and easy installation, and an integrated cable management system that helps hide the cords and not damage your decor or walls.

