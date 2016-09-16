Roadshow Monterey Sept 21 Registration Still Open

Registration is still open for the Roadshow that will take place next week in Monterey, CA, on September 21. The Bay Area event will include not just the conference/exhibitor day but also a golf tournament on the 20th, and a day of LED training the 21st along with the Roadshow. You can register for the Sept. 21 Roadshow by clicking here.

There is already a lot of interest in the LED training that will take place all day Sept. 21st, given by Nationwide. Register here for the LED training; and note that registration for this gets you free admission to the Roadshow conference sessions.

The Monterey Roadshow will feature a panel session: Laser Phosphor vs. Conventional Projectors, for Stagers: the Myths and the Realities. Are laser phosphor projectors good for the staging side? Pictured here (left to right) at the NYC Roadshow Curtis Lingard from Christie, Barco’s Goran Stojmenovik, and Bret Tracey, Nationwide, who discussed TCO (total cost of ownership) arguments for using solid state video projectors as compared with conventional lamped projectors, and whether the TCO math is more applicable to the installed AV world where a projector is on and being used more hours than a stager would use a projector. The session in Monterey will look at the other features of solid state projectors and when and where they do or do not make sense for the rental & staging user, with both stagers and projector manufacturers sharing their insight, and dispelling some myths about new generation projectors. And on hand for the Monterey Roadshow panel will be industry expert Bill Beck of Barco who will have some intriguing new developments on the laser side of things.

The keynote for the California Rental & Staging Roadshow the 21st will be presented by one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the staging world, Gary Becker, founder of Nationwide Wholesale Video, which he sold to Christie. At the Monterey Roadshow, Becker will outline the fundamentals he's paid closest attention to, those that have led to consistent replication of enterprise growth, employee loyalty, and customer delight at the businesses he’s run. And beyond the keynote address at the Roadshow, other sessions include “Laser Phosphor vs. Conventional Projectors, for Stagers: the Myths and the Realities”, and a special “10th Anniversary Roadshow RoundUp” where top stagers and top gear manufacturers reflect on ten years of industry evolution, and look ahead to the next ten years. As we’re in the middle of another industry upswing and business is good, it’s even more important to plan now for the speed bumps ahead: buying new gear for your inventory, company growing pains, and more. Panelists include executives of Senovva, the company that stages the Oscars; Don Guzauckas of HB Live; Franklin Moore of AV Stumpfl, and a few surprise guest panelists.

The attendance for the Monterey Roadshow will include owners and executives of medium to large rental and staging companies such as HB Rentals, Mass AV, AVTS, AGF Media, McCune Audio-Visual, TES, DDAV, On Event Services, and more; owners and executives of hotel AV contractors Glastenbury AV, KVL AV, and AVMS; key executives and decision makers from local systems integrators like Streamlife and Media Systems; key managers and decision makers from large university event departments such as Stanford University CSUMB, Santa Clara University, and Cal Poly; key managers from arenas and stadiums, such as Avaya Stadium (MLS San Jose Earthquakes); key managers from Laguna Seca Race Track; corporate and campus, event and facilities managers from companies such as Driscoll’s ($2 billion Berry company), Food Source, Dole, and Robinson Fresh; representatives from hotel/resorts such as Marriott, Inns at Monterey, Pebble Beach Company, etc.; owners and decision makers from lighting and sound companies Musson Theatrical, Impact Lighting, RGB Lights, Sensory Lighting, Pyramid Audio, and others.

Below is the agenda for the Rental & Staging Roadshow that will take place in Monterey, CA, on September 21, 2016, at 560 Fremont Street, Monterey, CA 93940 (Click here to Register)

Monterey, CA Roadshow Agenda

September 21, 2016

9:00 – 10:00 a.m.: Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:00 a.m.: Introduction | David Keene, Executive Editor, NewBay Media; and Don Romeka, Intellievent

10:15 – 11:15 a.m.: Keynote address: Gary Becker– Managing the Staging Company, Leadership for a New Staging Industry Landscape

Gary Becker was the founder and owner of Nationwide Wholesale Video Equipment Rental, which ultimately he sold to Christie. He will share–from a veteran owner’s perspective–10 keys to successful management of a staging company– whether the goal is managing growth, increasing profitability, or preparing for a transition through sale or acquisition.

11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Laser Phosphor vs. Conventional Projectors, for Stagers: the Myths and the Realities

We’ve all heard the TCO (total cost of ownership) arguments for using solid-state video projectors, as compared with conventional lamped projectors. The “lamp-free” nature of the new generation laser phosphor projectors means that there are no lamp replacement costs over the life of that projector. But that TCO math is more applicable to the installed AV world where a projector is on and being used more hours than a stager would use a projector. Are laser phosphor projectors good for the staging side? To answer that, you have to look at the other features of solid-state projectors and when and where they do or do not make sense for the rental and staging user. In this panel, both stagers and projector manufacturers will share their insight, dispel some myths, and teach you some things about new generation projectors you did not know. One of the world's top laser and laser phosphor experts, Bill Beck of Barco, will anchor this session, with some special staging company guests.

12:00 – 1:15 p.m.: Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:15 – 2:15 p.m.: Special 10th Anniversary Roadshow RoundUp

A special panel of top stagers and top gear manufacturers reflect on 10 years of industry evolution, and look ahead to the next 10 years. As we’re in the middle of another industry upswing and business is good, it’s even more important to plan now for the speed bumps ahead: buying new gear for your inventory, company growing pains, and more. Special guests include executives of SenovvA, the company that stages the Oscars; Don Guzauckas of HB Live; Franklin Moore of AV Stumpfl, and a few surprise guest panelists.

2:15 – 3:30 p.m.: Roadshow Demo’s and Pro Mixer

Exclusive to this Rental & Staging Roadshow, attendees will have a chance to see some of the latest video and staging gear, hands on, in special demo rooms. One demo will include live event technology for sports facilities, with invited guest from top California facilities. All demo room attendees will be entered for a drawing for special prizes.

3:30 – 4:00 p.m.: Rental Management Software Issues for the Growing Staging Company

In this special session, a panel of experts and staging company end users will discuss the challenges of finding and properly implementing the right rental management software package for your staging company. The emphasis will be on the staging company’s perspective, what works and what doesn’t, and how to sort out software, that unlike hardware such as video projectors, does not have “specs” to easily compare.

4:00 – 5:30 p.m.: Networking Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

This includes mixer with invited meeting planner industry guests.