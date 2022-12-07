Ready, Set, Ship—Magewell's USB Fusion Device Now Available

Magewell (opens in new tab) is now shipping the USB Fusion multi-input video capture and mixing device. The versatile new hardware and accompanying app let users easily combine camera, wired screenshare, and media file sources into attractive live presentations for online lectures, webinars, live streaming, event production, videoconferencing, and other applications.

The company also announced an upcoming free firmware upgrade that further expands USB Fusion's rich feature set with additional integration and user convenience capabilities.

[Like The USB Fusion? Check out Magewell's New Live Encoder] (opens in new tab)

"USB Fusion is so versatile that every time we have demonstrated it at a trade show, customers have come up with exciting new ways they can use it," said Amy Zhou, sales director at Magewell. "We are excited that USB Fusion is now shipping into users' hands, and pleased to further expand its functionality to support even more use cases."

(Image credit: Magewell)

Featuring two HDMI inputs and one USB webcam input, USB Fusion lets users switch between 1080p60 HD sources or combine two inputs (picture-in-picture or side-by-side) into one output and capture the result into popular Windows, Mac, or Linux software via its USB 3.0 interface. It also offers an HDMI output for connection to a projector, display, or downstream production equipment, making it equally adept as a standalone, tablet-controlled presentation device.

[The Ghost in the HDMI Machine] (opens in new tab)

USB Fusion offers three ways for users to compose and control their presentations. On-device buttons allow users to switch between sources or select a combined scene layout, while a browser-based web interface offers presentation management, scene switching, status monitoring, and device configuration. The full presentation power of USB Fusion is unlocked through the free USB Fusion companion app for iOS and Android tablets, which provides expanded layout controls and lets users add pictures, video clips, background music, handwritten notes, and more into their presentations. USB Fusion's live, on-video drawing and notation features have also been a hit with sports organizations and broadcasters looking for easy telestrator capabilities.

[JUST RELEASED: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

Leading the list of new features in the upcoming USB Fusion firmware upgrade is ISO recording. Users can now choose to create an isolated recording of the source feed from one of the device's three inputs, rather than recording the combined output. Presentations and related media assets can now be exported and re-imported for archival purposes or transferring to another USB Fusion unit. Additional new features include scheduled recording; the ability to automatically back up recorded videos or images to Google Drive; and new sleep modes for eco-friendly power management.