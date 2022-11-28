[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

The Pro AV industry is getting back to normal—though many would say it is a new normal resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenging environment, integrators have been able to survive and even thrive by supporting the booming live event industry, meeting the technological demands of a growing hybrid workforce, and more.

The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is also getting back to normal. Unlike the past couple of lists, which relied on three-year averages to account for the impact of the pandemic, SCN has returned to calculating results based on projected revenue for commercial AV systems installations for the current year. In case of a tie, we look to the projected total revenue from 2022. We had two companies report the same numbers in both categories this year, so the list includes one tie.

One of the first things you'll notice is a new company topping our list. AVI Systems | GPA jumped three spots to take the top spot and joined the very exclusive billion-dollar club for projected revenue. How did the company make such a significant leap? Get the details in our Executive Q&A with president and CEO Jeff Stoebner (opens in new tab).

Last year's leader, AVI-SPL, moved down to second, but the company reported higher revenues for 2022. Diversified dropped to third, but also had higher revenues. In fact, whether integrators moved forward or backward on the list, revenues increased for many when compared to the 2021 list. That's a good sign for the Pro AV industry, especially considering the current U.S. economic climate and lingering supply chain issues.

There were a couple of other notable moves. Bolstered by its early November acquisition of Spinitar, Solutionz entered the top five. Paladin Technologies (which acquired Spectra Audio Design) and Key Code Media both reported significant revenue gains and moved into the top 20. EKC Enterprises moved up nine spots to land in the top 25, while Level 3 Audiovisual jumped ahead six spots for 2022.

Positions may have shifted, but there are plenty of familiar names on this year's list, as well as new names like Bluum, which is the rebranding effort of Trox + Tierney. You'll also find Pavion, the new brand of the company formerly known as Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. (CTSI). Learn more about that relaunch from our Executive Q&A with Joe Oliveri (opens in new tab), president of Pavion. And don't be surprised if you see more new names in 2023, such as HS Solutions, Interstate Electronic Systems, and PIVIUM, which barely missed our list this year.

Some important points to remember about our Top 50. First, all submissions are voluntary. Second, all information provided comes directly from the integration firms that choose to participate (for some reason, no one seems willing to let me rifle through their books). Still, the fact that so many companies continue to publicly share their financials speaks to the importance of this list. We appreciate their participation, as it helps SCN readers better understand the size and scope of the Pro AV industry.

