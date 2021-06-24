New Panoramic Camera Joins Maxhub Family

The What: Maxhub is introducing the UC M30 4K 180-degree panoramic camera. With a rich feature set that includes a panoramic 180-degree field of view, auto tracking to following the currently speaking meeting participant, plus six video layouts to suit every meeting type from small groups to full-room presentations, the new UC M30 optimizes the meeting environment in order to achieve the most productive teleconferencing sessions.

The What Else: With its 180-degree panoramic field of view, the new UC M30 enables meeting participants to maximize the visual aspects of a remote meeting session by providing full-picture immersive technology that captures every participant from far-to-the-left to all-the-way-right. Equally noteworthy, the UC M30 utilizes three 12MP cameras, each with 4K UHD resolution. Simply put, the UC M30 delivers vividly superior video conferencing functionality, thanks to MaxHub’s advanced optics and breakthrough technology.

The UC M30 also offers six video layouts. Compose Mode combines a panoramic view with closeups, enabling remote meeting participants to see the entire room while also viewing closeups of six key meeting participants. With Manual Mode, zooming into a specific area in the room is a snap while Body Fit Mode makes it a snap to focus on all meeting participants. The UC M30’s Grid Mode facilitates close-ups of four key meeting participants simultaneously—each in their own quadrant. Presentation Mode puts the focus on the whiteboard and the active presenter at the same time, and Speaker Mode displays the entire meeting room while focusing on all the participants simultaneously. Another key UC M30 feature is its auto tracking capability that follows the currently speaking meeting participant.

The Bottom Line: The UC M30 is designed to get meeting participants up and running quickly. Incorporating both USB Type-C and USB-Type A connectors (one each), the UC M30 connects to one’s Bluetooth speaker without an external USB hub. Thanks to its plug-and-play setup and operation, integrating the camera with an existing central control system is a snap.