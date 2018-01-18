Exterity to Debut Artioguest Hospitality Portal at ISE

- Exterity announced its new hotel-focused middleware portal, ArtioGuest. Built from the ground up, the new portal will provide an enhanced and intuitive in-room guest experience. Expected to be released within the first quarter of 2018, ArtioGuest enables the creation of relevant, customizable interfaces for accessing TV, Video-on-Demand, information, services and more, on any device.
- “We are proud to unveil our new middleware portal, which we will demonstrate at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam in February. Hotel guests have high expectations and are looking for intuitive, easy-to-use in-room technology that is ‘better than home’, said Colin Farquhar, CEO at Exterity. “The guest experience is continually evolving and improving, with further developments expected this year. We encourage all attendees to visit us at these events to see the role Exterity’s product portfolio will play in driving this change.”
- Other Extremity product highlights at ISE 2018 include:
- ArtioSign Digital Signage: demonstrating the latest enhancements to Exterity’s digital signage and IPTV in one solution.
- AvediaPlayer Media Players: the new AvediaPlayer m9305 Media Player comes with 32GB of storage, enabling organizations to deliver digital signage campaigns with multiple videos and high-resolution images. The m9325 Wi-Fi also enables IPTV and digital signage content to be delivered wirelessly.
- Exterity works with a wide range of hospitality customers around the world. Notable users of its hospitality solutions include Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Dusit Thani, Golden Tulip, Jumeirah Group, Mercure Hotels, Millennium Hotels and Six Senses. Exterity also provides solutions to customers in the corporate and finance, education, healthcare, oil & gas and venues & stadiums industries.
Topics