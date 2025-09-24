Chicken Oil Company Amps Up for a 'Cluckin’ Good Time'

The Bryan, TX, burger joint, The Chicken Oil Company, is located in a rustic building that was once a gas station donned with quirky décor, featuring everything from old license plates to neon beer signs, adds to its nostalgic appeal. The Texas A&M and College Park favorite recently reopened its doors in 2025 after a catastrophic fire affected the kitchen and back-of-house areas. As reconstruction plans progressed, restaurant staff contacted Kermit Moore, owner of QuickTechAV, to design and install a new AV system backed by LEA Professional amplifiers.

[Pro AV a la Carte]

“LEA amps make installations simple because they’re easy to use, you can use a mixture of different types of speakers on the same amp, and their speaker tunings optimize right from the start,” said Moore. “Most amps can’t compete with that.”

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

A total of 30 speakers are installed across the restaurant, including 19 pendant speakers, nine surface mount speakers, and two in-ceiling speakers in the restrooms. The pendant speakers are mounted in the main and overflow dining rooms, while the surface mount speakers are used in the bar and outside the entrance.

QuickTechAV deployed Connect Series 168 amplifiers to power the restaurant’s speakers. The IoT-enabled 8-channel CS168 provides 160 watts per channel, supports Hi-Z (70V or 100V) and Lo-Z selectable by channel, and features Smart Power Bridge technology. Chicken Oil staff can connect to the built-in Wi-Fi access point, the restaurant’s Wi-Fi, or the local area network via Cat5 or Cat6 cable. Additionally, with LEA Cloud, AV teams can remotely control and monitor the amplifiers regardless of the location or time of day.

(Image credit: LEA Professional)

Patrons are thrilled about Chicken Oil's reopening, eager to return to the nostalgic atmosphere and classic comfort food they’ve missed. Longtime fans and new visitors alike are lining up to enjoy the burgers, fries, and laid-back charm that made it a local favorite.

“Commissioning the LEA amplifiers was flawless,” said Moore. “Everything worked when we turned on the system and started walking around the restaurant, checking all the controls and the zones. Everything came up the first time; the music was playing, and it was playing in the correct zones. Everyone was really happy with how it sounded.”