Canada’s First Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Opens Its Doors

Canada’s first Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has officially opened its doors—and from the moment guests step out of their cars, the 1 SOUND sound system sets the stage.

On the exterior of the building, guests are welcomed by a full setup of 1 SOUND’s Cannon C6 marine speakers that are color-matched to the exterior. With custom-painted C-Clamps for mounting and outdoor-rated hardware (including SS316 marine-grade materials and sealed cable glands), these speakers are built to perform in the elements. Twenty-five of them are installed to create a consistent, high-energy introduction that matches the brand’s iconic atmosphere—before visitors even reach the doors.

Inside, the Council Oak Stage was designed to host small bands, dueling pianos, and other live acts. To give the venue flexibility and preserve the upscale restaurant feel on quieter nights, the team installed discreet 1 SOUND Level L38 loudspeakers. Standing less than eight inches off the wall, the L38s provide the SPL and punch needed for live music while blending seamlessly into the space. Each one is matched precisely to the wall for a clean look, and they’re paired with a SUB310 subwoofer that’s been hung and hidden in the ceiling to maintain the aesthetic.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

"The L38s performed beautifully, blending seamlessly into the space and delivering great sound with room for higher SPL with bands,” explained Jason Wakeford, project manager at Branch AV. “Outside, the Cannon C6s are ideal for music playback; they are truly full range with quality sound in such a small box for its output."

The design and install teams prioritized performance and versatility at every stage. NV5 served as the project consultant. Clair Global collaborated with Branch AV, a local AV firm, to execute the audio system integration.

1 SOUND had previously worked with Hard Rock on other properties, so the designers already trusted the sonic clarity and visual design of their products. For Ottawa’s new venue, the system had to perform at Hard Rock’s global standards—without overwhelming the space. The result is a system that feels intentional, whether there’s a band on stage or just background music playing during dinner service.