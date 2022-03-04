NAB 2022: JVC to Present Remote Production Solutions

JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, will feature its CONNECTED CAM™ remote production solutions at the 2022 NAB Show. Being shown in-person for the first time are the brand’s new KY-PZ400N 4K PTZ and KY-PZ200/N HD PTZ cameras, along with the popular GY-HC500 4K handheld camcorder and GY-HC900 2/3-inch ENG/studio camera.

(Image credit: JVC )

Edgar Shane, general manager of engineering, will showcase the company's solutions and provide on-site remote production demonstrations at JVC’s exclusive NAB suite in the Wynn Hotel—Fairway Villa. “After a much-anticipated three years, we are excited to once again join our industry colleagues at the NAB Show,” he said. “We look forward to showcasing our latest cameras, including our PTZ, 500 Series and 900 Series CONNECTED CAMs. These acquisition solutions fit perfectly into any workflow and are designed for streamlined and efficient REMI applications.”

[Review: JVC PTZ Streaming Cameras Deliver IP Production Versatility]

The brand’s PTZ cameras will make their trade show debut as JVC’s newest remote production solutions. Ideal for sports, concerts, and other live event productions, these cameras provide new creative streaming possibilities for the ever-evolving remote media landscape.

All models integrate SRT video transport featuring enhanced error correction resilient to internet congestion, packet loss and high jitter. State-of-the-art HEVC encoding maintains SDI video quality while sending video over the internet at reduced data rates. Each stream includes Vertical Integral Timecode (VITC) synchronized to Network Time Protocol (NTP) for remote, multi-camera synchronization in a live production.

[Power of the PTZ]

The KY-PZ200N and KY-PZ200 also support UVC (USB Video Class), which enables the cameras to be used as webcams for remote conferences and lectures. Both models can be directly connected to a PC using a USB 3.0 cable, allowing them to operate smoothly for a range of digital applications.

Thanks to integrated NDI|HX technology from the Vizrt Group, the 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB and HD KY-PZ200NW/NB CONNECTED CAM PTZ cameras offer plug-and-play compatibility with Newtek TriCaster, vMix, and an ever-growing list of applications that support NDI, such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and many others.

In addition to the PTZs, JVC is also showcasing its renowned CONNECTED CAM camcorders―the GY-HC900 and GY-HC500. Both offer integrated SRT encoders, as well as a variety of on-board recording capabilities, such as 10-bit 4:2:2 H.264 and ProRes, HDR imaging and remote-control functionality. Built-in recording features include dual memory card slots for standard SDHX/SDXC media, optional SSD, and flexible recording options like redundant, relay and backup modes.

The three CMOS 2/3-inch GY-HC900 camera accepts a variety of B4-mount broadcast lenses, while the GY-HC500 features impressive 20x optical zoom with a lossless 40x option when shooting in HD mode. Both models offer hybrid workflow options, such as local studio and remote production and simultaneous recording and streaming, and are popular for sports, live events, and broadcast applications.