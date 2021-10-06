JVC Launches New 4K PTZ Remote Cameras

The What: JVC Professional Video is introducing its new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB PTZ cameras, the newest addition to its Connected Cam line of cameras. The HD versions of the PTZs, the KY-PZ200NW/NB and the more economical HD KY-PZ200W/B, will begin shipping in November. Ideal for sports, concerts and other live event broadcasts or productions, the cameras provide new creative streaming possibilities for an ever-evolving remote media landscape.

The What Else: With integrated NDI|HX technology from the Vizrt Group, the KY-PZ400NW/NB and KY-PZ200NW/NB cameras now offer a high-quality, low-latency IP video transmission standard that is ideal for streaming in an ever-evolving media landscape. All three camera options provide optimal image quality and performance for remote production over the internet, and are equipped with SRT technology, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoding and VITC (Vertical Interval Timecode) multi-camera synchronization. Each model is also available in black or white to best match the ambience of the venue/project.

All three cameras also include SRT, HTTP, RTSP, RTMP/RTMPS and standard protocols. With SRT open-source technology now becoming synonymous to JVC cameras, PTZ users are afforded a truly future-proofed solution with continual firmware updates. The advanced streaming capabilities of the incorporated SRT technology adds automatic repeat request (ARQ) and forward error correction (FEC) to prevent packet loss typically found on internet connections. It also offers stream encryption for content protection

The Bottom Line: For remote conferences and lectures, the KY-PZ200N and KY-PZ200 support UVC (USB Video Class), which enables the cameras to be used as webcams. Both models can be directly connected to a PC using a USB cable (sold separately), making them ideal for a range of educational and other digital applications.