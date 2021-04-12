JVC Updates GY-HC900, HC500 Camcorders

The What: JVC Professional Video is issuing the latest firmware upgrades for its GY-HC900 and GY-HC500 Connected CAMcamcorders. With the built-in SRT protocol, JVC added Network Adaptive Encoding, reduced latency, and the SRT decoder for return video over the internet.

The What Else: With the new Network Adaptive Encoding/Adaptive Bitrate Streaming (ABR) function, the encoder monitors network conditions and reduces bitrate in case of congestion or high packet loss. This function combined with automatic repeat request (ARQ) and forward error correction (FEC) makes the SRT transport resilient to internet congestion, data loss, and high jitter. The newly added PCR Fast Mode delivers sub-one-second, glass-to-glass latency when streaming to the JVC BR-DE900 decoder and SRT-capable video switchers.

Also included in the firmware upgrade is a Social Networking Service (SNS) vertical/square position cropping function for the GY-HC500 Series. Ideal for streaming to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Stories, the feature makes it possible to set the camera to one of five cropping positions prior to filming. This includes left, right, and center, as well as far left and right.

The Bottom Line: The new firmware for the GY-HC500 series is now available as a free download from the JVC Professional Video website. The new firmware for the GY-HC900 series is scheduled for mid-April release.