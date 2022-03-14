NAB 2022: DPA to Feature Shotgun, Headset Microphones

The DPA Microphones 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Microphone and 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones will be showcased at the 2022 NAB Show.

Featuring the same sonic qualities as the brand’s other supercardioid microphones, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun has been optimized to pick up speech from a distance. Initially designed for plant miking applications, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun is ideal for miking in small spaces because of its small footprint and clear audio pickup. When selected as part of the company’s 4097 CORE Interview Kit, which includes a lightweight boom and windjammer, it is particularly useful for single person news teams to conduct interviews from up to 6.5 feet (two meters) away.

The DPA Microphones 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones are making their trade show debut at NAB 2022. Based on the design of the company’s groundbreaking 6066 Subminiature Headsets, the new solutions feature the brand’s popular 5mm round microphone capsule. These latest offerings provide the security, durability and flexibility necessary for use in broadcast, theatre, worship and corporate conferencing, among other applications.

The 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun

The 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun is a plug-and-play solution that allows users to get started quickly and employ their existing workflows for broadcast, film, and TV production environments. Its sonic qualities are particularly beneficial for placing mics in inconspicuous locations as it enables location sound experts to capture sound from anywhere on set. Terminating in a MicroDot connection, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun can attach directly to a transmitter or be used with the company’s 4099 series mounts, clamps and clips, for easy mounting on any surface. Used in combination with DPA boom mics and lavaliers, the 4097 Micro Shotgun complements toolboxes as the final piece of a complete microphone package, helping to meet the needs of any broadcast, TV, or film production.

Additionally, the 4097 CORE Interview Kit provides professional sound in a lightweight package, which is perfect for current broadcast production needs. At just 12 ounces (330 grams) without the transmitter, the Interview Kit is a much lighter, more flexible solution than traditional boom mic solutions, enabling reporters, videographers, and sound experts alike to capture sound from anywhere. The kit features DPA’s 4099 Cold Shoe Mount, DPA MicroDot cable, a transmitter plate, lightweight telescopic boom pole, and a windjammer for outdoor productions.

The microphone can also be used to capture voice-overs from reporters, which are typically completed following an interview. As news voice-overs are often recorded in rooms or vehicles with less optimal acoustics, the mic’s directional characteristics enable it to dramatically reduce background noise compared to a standard omnidirectional lavalier microphone.

When used in conjunction with DPA’s lightweight MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun becomes a complete remote recording package. The interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual and stereo capabilities. Compatible with iOS devices, Mac or PC computer, the MMA-A provides crystal clear audio for a wide array of remote applications.

Like all DPA solutions, the supercardioid 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun offers a highly directional pickup pattern as well as low self-noise, with DPA’s famous flat off-axis frequency response. With speech intelligibility at the top of DPA’s development requirements, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun features 16 mV sensitivity and is capable of handling high SPLs. As a result, it is one of the most natural-sounding location sound microphones available, capable of capturing crystal-clear audio from any position, even when users speak loudly or yell.

With integrated CORE by DPA amplifier technology, the microphone has low distortion and a wide dynamic range. As with all CORE by DPA microphones, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun is IP58 certified for protection against water and dust. This durability is achieved through a water-repellant nano-coating of the cover and housing, hermetic sealing of the sensitive amplifier at the core of the mic and dual gold plating of the diaphragm.

Configured with a MicroDot connector, one of DPA's many adapters can be used for either wired or wireless applications, making the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun a truly flexible solution. The mic also includes an integrated shock mount similar to the one found in the DPA 4099 mics. With its linear response, low distortion and extremely large dynamic range, the 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun sounds great in any environment, no matter how challenging.

The DPA Microphones 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones

With the purposeful design of the boom and locking system, design, and adjustable height and boom length, the 4466 and 4488 headsets are one-size-fits-all to accommodate all head types. This is even true for the directional option, for which the correct placement is so important. A unique, three-point gripping system (above, below and behind the ear) ensures a greater level of security, while the flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use.

The design comes at the request of customers looking for DPA to deliver its latest small form-factor headsets with the highly regarded 5-millimeter mic capsules. With the 4466 and 4488, users now have access to a wide array of solutions to meet an even greater variety of needs while also maintaining the typical clear and transparent DPA sound, which produces high-speech intelligibility.

The headsets also share the same interchangeable cable and boom options as the 6066 Subminiature Headsets. This includes the 90-degree cable management at the neck. The headset frame, boom and capsule have a non-reflective surface for unobtrusiveness and ease-of-use for camera crews. With a high-quality, professional look, the 4466 and 4488 are available in black, brown, and beige options.