DPA Issues New Product Updates

The What: DPA Microphones is releasing a new accessory, the MS4099 Mic Stand Mount, for its acclaimed 4099 CORE Instrument Mic. The company has also begun shipping the brown version of its new 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones.

The What Else: A sturdy and flexible solution for mounting the 4099 onto any mic stand, the MS4099 can be used on both three-eighths inch and five-eighths inch threads. Borrowed from the design of other DPA mounting options, the barrel of the MS4099 mic holder makes it quick and easy to attach or remove the microphone. In addition, the mount can be turned for vertical or horizontal use, pending application. It is also compatible with the brand's 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun.

Now available in brown, the new 4466 and 4488 headsets feature the brand's 5mm round microphone capsule and feature the design of the company's 6066 Subminiature Headsets. These latest offerings provide the security, durability and flexibility necessary for use in theatre, broadcast, worship and corporate conferencing.

The Bottom Line: With a one-size-fits-all design and adjustable height and boom length, the headsets accommodate small to large head types, and unique, three-point gripping system ensures a greater level of security. The headsets' flexible ear hooks provide continued comfort during extended use. In addition to the brown solution, the headsets are also available in black and beige options.