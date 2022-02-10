String Fever at SAU, and DPA Microphones Capture It All

Tonmeister and University of Saint Francis music technology director Miles Fulwider was recently tasked with recording a series of performances of more than 500 student violinists at the Suzuki Association of Utah (SAU). The event, dubbed "Violin Celebration," was held at Abravanel Hall, home of the Utah Symphony, and featured guest artist Rob Landes.

The concert was edited into 19 videos that were streamed weekly as an immersive audio experience to Landes' 3.62 million YouTube subscribers, as well as those on the SAU page. To ensure the ultimate sound quality, Fulwider chose DPA microphones. With such a large potential audience and the caliber of the performance to consider, Fulwider deployed a variety of DPA microphones, including the 4006 omnidirectional, 4099 CORE instrument, 5100 surround, 4011 cardioid, 4041 omnidirectional large diaphragm, 4015 wide cardioid, 4098 gooseneck and 2011 cardioid twin diaphragm microphones, which were installed throughout the venue or mounted on the instruments.

The essence of Dr. Shinichi Suzuki's approach to learning a musical instrument is derived from the way a child learns language, which he called "Mother Tongue." From recordings the child becomes familiar with the Suzuki and other repertoire so that when lessons begin about age three his mind already knows the musical language he will slowly begin to play on an instrument and even later learn to read. As with spoken language mothers play an important role in the teaching process and so are given instruction on the instrument and also taught how to be patient and encouraging. New skills and concepts are taught in small steps a child can consciously master, and lessons last only as long as the child's attention span.