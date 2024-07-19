Meet Epson's New 13-Model Projector Stacking Frames and Ceiling Mounts Lineup

To meet the rising demand for projector frames and ceiling mounts in today’s live event and fixed installation market, Epson unveiled its new lineup of projector stacking frames, ceiling mounts and accessories to complement its 3-chip 3LCD large venue laser projectors. The new 13-model lineup includes one primary ceiling mount and two primary stacking frames that can be customized further with a variety of compatible accessories to match the requirements of the installation.

Falling into two main categories—projector ceiling mounts and stacking frames—the new lineup starts with simple solutions that also provide the option for installers to layer on a range of add-on accessories to accommodate the specific requirements of their installation.

[Epson and 4 More Booths That Dazzled at InfoComm 2024]

Versatile Ceiling Mount with Precision Adjustment and Extensive Accessories

Compatible with Epson’s 6,000-20,000 lumen Pro Series and PowerLite L Series laser projectors, the new ELPMB68 Ceiling Mount is versatile and highly adjustable, even in the most challenging environments with dual fine adjustment knobs, 360-degree swivel, and tilt-angle capabilities up to 30 degrees. The ELPMB68 provides precise image alignment to accommodate heavy loads, up to 99 pounds. The ceiling mount also features an integrated quick-connect mechanism that makes it easy to attach and remove the projector.

The ELPMB68 can also be paired with a number of accessories, making it easy to meet the challenges of more complex installations. Pair it with the ELPMB70 Extension Column for high-ceiling mount applications or the ELPMB69 Portrait Adaptor to quickly achieve portrait projection. The mount can even accommodate attachment to a truss via the ELPMB71 Truss Adapter for secure live event truss mounting. For precise installations of standard or ultra short throw lens-equipped projectors without zoom, installers can utilize the ELPMB85 Rail Adapter for fine forward and backward adjustment of the projector from the screen via the built-in ratcheting wrench.

[AV/IT Manufacturers Unveil Plans for Second Half of 2024]

Projector Stacking Frames with Modular Design and Extensive Accessories

With two frame size options available to accommodate even the smallest Epson interchangeable lens projectors for the first time, the ELPMB76 and ELPMB84 Projector Stacking Frames deliver robust and flexible stacking solutions for the EB-PU and EB-PQ range of Epson projectors (sold separately) from 6,000 to 20,000 lumens.2 Offering a cost-effective way to dramatically increase displayed image brightness3 and add redundancy, the frames enable vertical or horizontal stacking of multiple projectors. The frames also act as a protective enclosure, providing peace of mind during installation and handling.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The modular design of both frames allows for easy addition of a broad range of accessories for powerful added functionality. For additional truss mounting flexibility, the stacking frames attach to the ELPMB80 (ELPMB76 Frame) and ELPMB83 (ELPMB84 Frame) Truss Adapter Bars for standard mounting or ELPMB78 Portrait Adapter Bar for portrait projection applications. Plus, both frames are compatible with the ELPMB85 Rail Adapter.

For added tilt adjustment and fine calibration capabilities, users can pair the frames with the ELPMB81 Tilt Adapter or ELPMB77 Tilt Adapter Plate. The tilt adapter plate can also be attached directly to the projector without the need for the projector frame.

The ELPMB79 Mounting Arm accommodates projector ceiling or wall installations and enables projection in three different orientations.