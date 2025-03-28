Dolby and Christie Introduce a New Dolby Vision Laser Projection System

Moviegoers will experience the brightest whites, darkest blacks, and the finest details in between.

The new Christie/Dolby Atmos laser projector.
Christie and Dolby Laboratories are developing the next generation of Dolby Vision laser projection systems, which will begin rolling out into theatres in May.

This next-generation Dolby Vision projection system will build on the moviegoing experience that filmmakers, moviegoers, and exhibitors have come to expect since Dolby Cinema was introduced 10 years ago. With more than twice the brightness of typical cinema presentations, and a contrast ratio well exceeding a million-to-one, moviegoers will experience the brightest whites, darkest blacks, and the finest details in between. For highly saturated and real-life colors, this new 4K projection system will use RGB pure laser illumination to enable Dolby’s Wide Color Gamut 1.0—which is nearly twice the color gamut of Rec. 709 and 122% of DCI-P3-capable projectors.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Dolby,” said Dr. Don Shaw, executive director, Cinema, Americas, Christie. “From a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the Christie E3LH Dolby Vision Cinema Projection System to delivering cinematic excellence on screens around the world, this renewed partnership builds on over 10 years of successful collaboration.”

With substantially enhanced reliability and efficiency, this next-generation Dolby Vision laser projection system delivers superior long-term performance and ease of operation. Moreover, with its lighter-weight design, and smaller chassis, it will integrate more easily into a range of premium theatrical offerings, extending the reach of Dolby Vision to even more audiences. This includes Dolby Cinema, Dolby’s pinnacle cinematic experience, as well as the recently announced Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos solution aimed at exhibitor’s own premium auditoriums.

“Christie has been central in Dolby’s ongoing mission to deliver Dolby Vision experiences to more cinemas,” said Pascal Sijen, senior director, business and strategic planning, Cinema. “We look forward to bringing exhibitors this new projection solution that offers the same industry-leading and award-winning image performance, all while making it dramatically more efficient and easier to adopt by exhibitors.”

