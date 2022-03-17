MAXHUB Introduces New Raptor Series LED Wall Display

MAXHUB, a premier provider of collaborative communication and interactive class delivery solutions, introduced the LM138A07TAA TAA Compliant Integrated LED Wall Display. As a member of MAXHUB’s Raptor Series, the LM138A07TAA offers a rich feature set typical of all Raptor Series displays while being TAA compliant. TAA compliance indicates that this display is manufactured in a TAA-designated country—meaning a nation with which the U.S. maintains a trade agreement and regards as a reliable or acceptable procurement source. TAA compliance also ensures that the product meets all necessary requirements that enable it to be sold to the Federal government of the United States.

With its 1920 x 1080 screen resolution, the 138-inch diagonal LM138A07TAA delivers stunning high-definition visuals with exceptional color accuracy and depth. The result is unforgettable impact, with class-leading brightness and contrast ratio. Featuring integrated video processing, support for PBP (picture-by-picture) functionality, which separates the screen in half—displaying output from two different source devices simultaneously on the left and right sides, along with PIP (picture-in-picture) capability, which separates the screen into two parts (one source on the main screen and the other in an inset window), the perfect presentation experience can be configured with minimal setup time. Equally notable, the LM138A07TAA provides three HDMI inputs and one HDMI output for maximum signal management flexibility.

Another key attribute of the MAXHUB LM138A07TAA is its 3-in-1 design that provides everything presenters might require in one package. The control unit integrates a sending card, the Android OS card, and the video processor. The receiving unit incorporates the power supply, the receiving card, and the hub board while the power unit includes the power supply, amplifier, and relay provisions. The result is plug and play installation with easy maintenance.

The MAXHUB LM138A07TAA’s audio capability is equally impressive. The display’s integrated studio quality speakers enhance voice intelligibility—enabling meeting participants to hear clearly and be more engaged. With an integrated 30-watt internal audio amplifier and dual loudspeakers, the new LM138A07TAA ensures exceptional audio quality with studio-grade, professionally tuned clarity that must be experienced to be fully appreciated.

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

Every aspect of the MAXHUB LM138A07TAA’s design facilitates quick and easy collaboration. With its low-latency, stable mirroring support, LAN screen-sharing for up to four windows, and integrated Android 9.0 operating system, seamless connections and built-in sharing features make this display an outstanding choice for any presentation or communication task. Android 9.0 also provides enhanced BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) sharing of content, resulting in even greater flexibility for meetings. Further, the new LM138A07TAA offers upgraded Wi-Fi capability to 2.4G and 5G dual network duplex.

The ability to interact with the LM138A07TAA is nothing short of exceptional. MAXConfig software delivers unparalleled control. The system supports instant remote and reverse control via tablet, smartphone, or PC, along with remote power, brightness, signal source volume, and window-size management. Real-time annotations via one’s personal computing device facilitates easy collaboration while intuitive connections to third-party control systems are easily accomplished.

“The new LM138A07TAA is, for MAXHUB, in a class all its own—thanks to its TAA compliancy, enabling this display to be sold to the Federal government of the United States," said Sam Malik, senior director of sales and marketing for MAXHUB’s North American operations. "While this display is a full member of the MAXHUB Raptor Series in terms of features and performance, it is manufactured in South Korea, thus enabling this model to gain TAA compliant recognition. With its comprehensive feature set, presenters can rest assured this display will provide meeting attendees with exceptional image quality to maximize the impact of the presentation.”