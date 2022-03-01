MAXHUB Debuts New Commercial Displays for Digital Signage

MAXHUB, a premier provider of collaborative communication and interactive class delivery solutions, introduced its new commercial displays for digital signage. The solution offers six new Direct LED (DLED) displays—in 43-98-inch diagonal sizes—that bring a new level of visual vibrancy to displays commonly used for presentations, online conferencing, and digital signage.

Featuring 4K resolution, the Android operating system, and a wealth of connections, the commercial displays for digital signage deliver stunning image quality and operational flexibility that ensures ease of operation for the most demanding applications.

The displays share a rich feature set, including an 8ms response time, 4K resolution in a 3840x2160 screen, 60Hz refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 1200:1 contrast ratio. DLED backlighting ensures a more uniform and vibrant image. The commercial displays for digital signage deliver dynamic graphics and smooth, natural on-screen motion, ensuring presentations look their absolute best. Audio output is dual channel at 12W for each side.

Be it online meetings or corporate presentations, connectivity is vital to today’s meeting room displays. Here, too, the new MAXHUB commercial displays for digital signage excel. All six models offer two HDMI inputs and one 4K HDMI output. For seamless interaction with computers, these displays each have two USB 2.0 connectors and one USB 3.0 port. Additionally, there is one DisplayPort (DP) and one VGA input. Users will also appreciate the inclusion of one each S/PDIF, LAN In, and RS-232 connectors.

The new MAXHUB commercial displays for digital signage are commercial grade products that are rated for 16/7 operation: meaning 16 hours a day/7 days a week. These rugged, reliable displays are built to withstand the most demanding requirements. Equally noteworthy, all models within the commercial displays for digital signage product line ship with an included wall mount bracket.

“These new displays deliver stunning visuals designed to engage an audience like never before—at an extremely competitive price point," said Sam Malik, senior director of sales and marketing for MAXHUB’s North American operations. "With the Android OS and a rich assortment of connectors, the new commercial displays for digital signage facilitate enhanced BYOD (bring your own device) sharing of content, resulting in even greater flexibility for today’s meetings. And with the available Wi-Fi and PC modules, it’s difficult to imagine any scenario that these displays could not accommodate. I’m confident facility managers, presenters, and educators alike will be impressed.”

The new MAXHUB commercial displays for digital signage can be ordered now and are expected to be available Q2, 2022.