Maxhub Intros UC S05 Conference Bar With Camera

The What: Maxhub is introducing the UC S05 Conference Bar with Camera. Featuring superior image quality and crystal-clear audio performance, the new UC S05 facilitates easy setup and operation, removing barriers to successful online meetings.

The What Else: As a meeting communication hub, the Maxhub UC S05 Conference Bar with Camera enables people to effortlessly exchange ideas while sharing images and data, resulting in greater productivity for everyone involved. The UC S05 offers one-click wireless screen-sharing for up to four devices simultaneously. The system also works with the optionally available dongle and app, and even allows screen-sharing to a TV remotely. Further, the UC S05 provides parallel Wi-Fi networking and screen-sharing with its dual Wi-Fi module design.

The ability to provide clear, vivid imagery is crucial to any online meeting and, in this regard, the UC S05 delivers. The UC S05 features auto-framing with intelligent face detection that tracks whoever is speaking and, in the process, automatically switches between presenters. Hence the focus is always on the active presenter. Combined with its 5X zoom capability, a 120-degree viewing angle, and three camera position presets that enable instant meeting startup, the UC S05's 12MP (megapixel) camera provides precision optics with intelligent functions that result in outstanding image quality and auto framing in huddle spaces and large conference rooms alike.

Audio quality is an equally important consideration for online meetings. With its six-element microphone combined with an 8W speakerphone, the UC S05 captures and reproduces speech with impeccable clarity, even for participants in the far corners of the room. Audio features include adaptive echo cancellation for carefree interactive communication, automatic gain control for consistent voice output level, automatic tracking of each person speaking, as well as noise reduction and the ability to remove a room's reverberant characteristics to eliminate that annoying "echo" that can easily occur in acoustically live spaces.

The Bottom Line: For online meetings, the UC S05 is an exceptional audio/video tool. This conference bar provides flexible installation for table stand, TV or wall mounting without the need for special construction. Connect it to the display, and the system is up and operational. With fast and intuitive setup like this, it makes an ideal solution for a wide range of online meetings.