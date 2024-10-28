Matrox Video, Vizrt Collaborate on Complete Live Production System

Matrox Video is helping power Vizrt's latest TriCaster product range, TriCaster Vizion. The TriCaster Vizion uses Matrox's DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards, providing advanced SDI connectivity and integration into modern production workflows.

The newly launched TriCaster Vizion is a complete live production system designed for broadcasters, sports networks, and live event producers seeking an efficient solution for high-volume, cost-effective video productions. By incorporating Matrox's DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards, the system delivers flexible SDI input and output configurations up to 12G, enabling users to adapt to various production environments with ease.

[Integrated Production Switchers: Doing More with Less]

"Our longstanding relationship with Vizrt has been built on mutual trust and shared success for over 20 years," Francesco Scartozzi, VP of sales and business development at Matrox Video, commented. "They continue to show confidence in Matrox Video products because we actively listened to their needs and responded by offering the best products that meet their requirements. Our DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards enable the TriCaster Vizion to provide robust, reliable performance, meeting the demands of users in dynamic environments. We look forward to collaborating on future projects that continue to push the boundaries of live production."

As Vizrt expands its solutions for the live production market, Matrox Video's technology remains at the core of these systems, providing critical infrastructure for high-quality video processing and connectivity.

[Just In Time for Halloween: Check Out the Spookily, Immersive Dark Matter Experience]

"Partnering with Matrox Video for the TriCaster Vizion shows our continued commitment to providing the best solutions for our users in live production," added Chris McLendon, senior product manager at Vizrt. The integration of Matrox's DSX LE5 SDI I/O cards enhances the capabilities of our top TriCaster with unparalleled flexibility and performance. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we value the expertise and reliability that Matrox brings to our partnership, and we look forward to the exciting developments ahead."