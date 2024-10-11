Just In Time for Halloween: Check Out the Spookily, Immersive Dark Matter Experience

It's that time of year. Halloween is upon us, and everyone is trying to scare you silly. New York City's Mercer Labs is no different, taking visitors on an immersive journey through the human psyche.

According to Time Out New York, Mercer Lab co-founder and creative director, Roy Nachum, explores the depths and darkness of the human psyche and paranormal expression using immersive visuals, interactive displays, audio installations, oil painting and robots.

Hypebeast.com detailed the 36,000-square-foot space in lower Manhattan. It features 15 unique rooms. "each an entrancing world of its own." After sunset, the article went on, "the museum will explore a darker side. Across 4D soundscapes, infinity rooms, 360-degree projections, and large-scale oil paintings, the show probes the presence of darkness in art, culture and the everyday human psyche in an embrace of the paranormal."

The exhibit runs through October 30. As always, we'll keep you updated if we hear more on the technology behind the madness.

