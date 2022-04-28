LynTec Set to Return to 2022 NAMM Show

LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, is bringing a versatile and high-performance power control trifecta to booth 17913 at the 2022 NAMM Show, June 3-5 at the Anaheim Convention Center. On display will be the LCP Lighting Control Panel Series designed exclusively for lighting and video wall installations, the patented and robust Remote Control Breaker and Relay Panels, and the XPC Xtend Power Control Series modules for convenient and flexible control anywhere.

"It's incredibly exciting to return to the NAMM Show and be part of the conversation around the return of live music events," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "As live shows become more innovative, power control and sequencing have become vital to the health, reliability, and longevity of AVL systems. At NAMM, we'll be showing how our solutions make it easier for staff to power those systems on, off, and get the protection they need to assure they're ready to go from show to show."

Making its NAMM Show debut, the LCP Series intelligently supports the power demands of lighting and video, and comes completely self-contained with a built-in, web-browser-based interface, mobile control app, astronomical timer, and contact closure inputs for sensor control. The LCP can also interface with any third-party control system that uses DMX, sACN, HTTP, or Telnet protocols—the same feature set as the patented RPC Series, the go-to power control solution for integrated AVL installations.

It adds several key innovations to the company's leading panel options. First, the controller electronics have been removed from the panel and mounted in a stand-alone 12 x 12 enclosure. This increases installation flexibility and reduces wall space requirements. Second, the power supply has been moved into the primary panel enclosure, thereby eliminating the need for sidecars. As a result, the maximum width of a standard NEMA 1 enclosure is 20 inches.

Also on display will be LynTec's flagship, patented RPC Series—the power control solution from which all LynTec's innovative power control solutions stem and the premier choice among pro AVL designers, consultants, and integrators. The suite of power control options includes the RPC motorized circuit breaker panels with 30-84 controllable breakers per panel, the RPCR electrical relay panels that support eight to 64 relays per panel, and the NPAC rack-mounted relay panel.

Based on the G3 Powerlink hardware platform by Square D and engineered to simplify buildouts by accelerating the installation process, the power control decreases operating costs with simple wiring that allows electricians to complete installs quickly and easily, and removes additional steps, costs, and space needed to install a separate relay panel. It can control lighting and AV systems across multiple control zones using multiple control protocols (HTTP, Telnet, sACN, DMX, and RS-232). From LynTec's GUI, users can select the protocol for each zone as well as set up, troubleshoot, control, and monitor the status remotely across existing networks from any connected computer or hand-held smart device. The system can send alert notifications via text or email to warn of panel anomalies.

Also at the booth, LynTec will showcase the XPC Series of remote relay modules. XPC extends beyond the traditional reach of the company's RPC and RPCR relay panels and motorized circuit breakers. Enclosed in a metal cube, the XPC modules can be placed anywhere imaginable: in the rack, on rigging, behind line arrays, or anywhere else equipment is located.

Users simply connect the module to a power source and the network, and then plug in each device that needs customizable power control via LynTec's IP-based GUI. The family includes the 20-amp XRM 20 Relay Module with two independent relays to control the two on-board duplex plugs; the 30-XRM 30 Relay Module with a single relay switch that controls a single 30-amp L5-30 receptacle; a 1-RU rack-mounted XRS 20 Rack Sequencer powered from a 20-amp circuit to provide control to three separate duplex receptacles with independent relay switches for on-board sequencing; and a vertical rack-mounted XRS 80 Rack Sequencer strip to manage up to four 20-amp circuits that power four corresponding duplexes, each with its own relay switch to provide on-board control. In addition, the series features the XPC stand-alone controller, which brings all the capabilities and features of the popular and time-tested RPC controller to a stand-alone, 1-RU rack-mounted enclosure.