LynTec Power Control Takes Center Stage at Anáhuac Mayab University in Mexico

LynTec, a leading manufacturer of innovative electrical power control solutions for professional audio, video, and lighting (AVL) systems, is growing the number of AVL installations the company supports in Mexico with its premier power control solutions. In the recent update of the Alejandro Gomory Cultural Forum at Anáhuac Mayab University in Mérida, Yucatán, consultant and lighting designer Aleksandar Lalicki selected LynTec's patented RPC Series to provide easy remote setup, control, and monitoring for the building's new LED stage lighting, sound system, and video equipment.

"LynTec is built for engineers by engineers," said Lalicki. "It's built on Schneider Electronics Square D platform, which is already standardized in Mexico. It ships quickly, is space and time-saving from an installation standpoint and is simple to use."

[LynTec Roadmap 2022]

Lalicki has helped redesign several local museums and arts venues, including the new Palácio de la Música and the historic Peón Contreras theater. These buildings have shaped Lalicki's approach to ensuring beautiful AVL designs. While guests will appreciate Lalicki's work in what they see and hear, it's what's happening behind the scenes that's just as critical of a design component: reliable and easy-to-use power distribution and control. For all-LED stage and theatrical lighting, as well as for the audio and video, LynTec RPC remote control breaker panels are Lalicki's first and only choice.

The Gomory's stage lighting included 16 Altman Lighting LED PAR fixtures, six Altman Lighting LED ellipsoidals, eight Altman Cyclorama RGBA LEDs, and one Chauvet Professional Ovation SP-300CW LED followspot. The auditorium's house lighting features ambient color-changing LED fixtures from Axalight. The sound system is comprised of an Allen & Heath SQ-5 digital mixing console, two Allen & Heath DX164 expanders, a range of Shure microphones, as well as VUE audiotechnik h-Class subs and speakers. Video components include an Epson Powerlite Pro laser L1405U large-venue projector, a Sony Blu-ray player, a Draper Paragon E Matte motorized screen, and a Comprehensive CSW-HDBT300M switcher and scaler.

[LynTec Delivers Upgraded Power Control to Alaska' News Source Studios]

LynTec's patented RPC Series provided simple and remote on/off control for lighting and video as well as proper audio system sequencing in one panel—an advanced self-contained, controllable breaker panel. With web-enabled control and monitoring, it allows users to remotely operate up to 168 motorized circuit breakers from a single controller or establish up to 12 breaker group zones. As a result, AVL systems are properly powered up and down, ensuring longevity of LED lighting, audio, and video components. The built-in browser interface and Android and Apple apps ensure users can monitor and control connected AVL systems from any remote location via smartphone, tablet, or laptop. In addition, it can be directly and easily controlled by the QSC Q-SYS Platform from a simple preprogrammed plug-in.

In addition, the RPC offers the option of using DMX digital multiplex with the BACnet protocol and RDM remote device management controls, which helps installers be more competitive in terms of price and ease of install. Another benefit of using LynTec panels is that they meet UL and NOM product safety standards required for all electronic equipment in Mexico. LynTec was able to deliver all the necessary products in less than 10 days, enabling fast installation that helped the project stay on a tight schedule for its grand reopening.

[LynTec Keeps the Lights on at Grace Community Church]

"The Gomory represents the power control challenges that many AVL consultants, designers, and integrators face when they're responsible for updating prominent architecture with new AVL systems," said Mark Bishop, president of LynTec. "Aleks once again demonstrated how our solutions provide an affordable yet smart solution to these astounding projects. We're incredibly honored to have worked in collaboration with him in order to help achieve his vision."