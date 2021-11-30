LG Introduces One:Quick Conferencing, Collaborating Solutions for In-Person, Remote Teamwork

As organizations continue to redefine work, LG Business Solutions USA is launching the LG One:Quick series of conferencing and collaboration solutions, designed to support in-person and remote teamwork.

The series includes the 55-inch all-in-one LG One:Quick Works video conferencing display (model 55CT5WJ), the versatile 43-inch LG One:Quick Flex touch display (model 43HT3WJ), and the LG One:Quick Share (model SC-00DA) wireless presentation system, which plugs into the USB ports of up to four PCs and allows them to automatically share their screens with compatible LG digital signage solutions.

One:Quick Works is an advanced 4K UHD video conferencing display and all-around productivity tool suitable for a variety of workplace environments. One:Quick Flex, with its 4K UHD touchscreen, is designed with a movable stand to accommodate diverse usage scenarios across all types of business settings. Both models are based on the Windows platform and are compatible with a large library of video conferencing applications and collaboration tools. Once paired with One:Quick Share, users can easily and quickly connect their laptops wirelessly to compatible LG digital signage products.

LG One:Quick Works delivers seamless interactive communication for smooth, productive office meetings. A winner of a Red Dot Design Award 2021, this all-in-one solution features a built-in Windows PC, crisp 4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker and digital whiteboard. In addition to LG's built-in video conferencing solution, One:Quick Remote Meeting, users can use shortcuts to effortlessly install popular video conferencing and collaboration apps such as Microsoft Teams, Webex and Zoom.

The microphone is effective in clearly capturing voices up to six meters away with minimal background noise and the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution camera automatically tracks and focuses on the individual speaking. Both the camera and microphone can be easily disabled for maximum privacy and peace of mind.

The LG One:Quick Flex is large enough to support a premium collaboration experience and portable enough to use in virtually any space. It is designed for a wide variety of business uses such as small group meetings, one-on-one discussions and group presentations. However, it is also an attractive option for hospitals, schools and homes where people may be working, learning or speaking with other parties remotely. With a video camera that captures a wide 88-degree field of view, the display rotates to work in both landscape and portrait modes and features a split-view mode for easier multitasking.

A microphone and camera, intuitive interface, full touch pen support and whiteboard functionality complete the package. One:Quick Flex can be mounted to a movable stand for easy transport between spaces.

Both the LG One:Quick Works and Flex support 802.11ac Wi-Fi, RJ45 and Bluetooth communications and feature multiple HDMI and USB ports, including USB-C.

LG One:Quick Share allows users to effortlessly share their laptop screens with compatible LG digital signage models. After the simple connection process, users can share their PC screen by simply pressing the button on the One:Quick Share USB dongle.