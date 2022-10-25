Jabra's New True Wireless Earbuds Fit in Your Pocket, Here's 3 Reasons to Love Them

Jabra (opens in new tab) has launched the Jabra Evolve2 Buds, the newest product in Jabra’s Evolve series. In an age where hybrid working is standard for most professionals, having the freedom and flexibility to work from anywhere is important. The new Evolve2 Buds are designed to boost concentration and improve collaboration for professionals working on the go. Evolve2 Buds are certified for leading virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and use the latest technology to reduce disruptive background noise and enable clearer calls.

"The world we live in today has made us crave freedom and flexibility to work from anywhere," said Holger Reisinger, senior vice president at Jabra. "At the same time, we also learnt from our Hybrid Ways of Working 2022 research about the role that technology plays in increasing employee inclusion in hybrid work. With all that in mind, we sought to create a product with our new Jabra Evolve2 Buds to empower professionals to look, sound and be professional on the go."

1. Minimized Distractions

When working from home, the office or in a public space, we are often wrought with distractions everywhere: from the sounds of our washing machine churning to the sound of a barista working the coffee machine to colleagues chattering in the background. For this reason, the Evolve2 Buds come with an Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, which hybrid-working professionals can use to personalize the ANC to their listening preferences, blocking out any external sounds and minimizing distractions. The Evolve2 Buds also come with a sealing test feature called MyFit, as well as SafeTone with PeakStop, which ensures enhanced hearing protection and the most optimal seal for the best, personalized ANC experience.

2. Greater Call Quality and Crystal-Clear Conversations

It's more important than ever for employees to be heard on calls and to be able to talk freely with their co-workers without being interrupted, especially as virtual meetings become the norm. With many of us now used to the true wireless earbud form factor, Jabra developed the Evolve2 Buds to enable users to have high-quality conversations with Jabra MultiSensor Voice. It uses a unique combination of four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms to block out as much of the surrounding noise as possible so the user can be heard clearly by those on the call, contributing to more focused conversation experiences.

3. Extensive Range and Connectivity for Flexibility

For those seeking stable connectivity and increased mobility, the Evolve2 Buds feature a long wireless range, thanks to the unique, in-case dongle that can be plugged into your PC. With a wireless range of up to 20 meters/65 feet, the Evolve2 Buds give employees the ability to move around their home or hybrid/remote work environments without compromising call quality.

Certified for leading virtual meeting platforms including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the earbuds come with 5 hours of talk time and a total of 33 hours of battery, including the charging case, avoiding the inconvenience of your earbuds running out of charge mid-meeting.

