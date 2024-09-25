What to Know about the Logitech H570e Headset

Logitech recently unveiled its latest headset the H570e. The collaboration headset was designed with a lightweight form factor and is certified for Microsoft Teams and is built with a minimum of 45% post-consumer recycled plastic in the plastic parts.

For organizations that use Microsoft Teams as their primary collaboration platform, the headset’s certification affords multiple benefits, including an enterprise-grade audio experience for employees. A 30mm driver and two embedded noise-canceling microphones enable clear sound quality for both listening and speaking.

IT teams who’ve standardized on a Microsoft environment can rest assured that the headset has met strict Teams certification requirements and will fit easily within your Microsoft environment and be confident the headset will work reliably for those all day call marathons.

H570e (Teams version) features a lightweight design and plastic parts that include a minimum of 45% post-consumer recycled plastic. A padded headband with metal reinforcement provides strength and flexibility, with a fit that feels just right for all-day wear. It’s also reversible, so the headset can be worn with the rotating microphone on the left or right. With H570e, users are able to replace the leatherette earpads to extend the life of the device, keeping more headsets on heads and out of the trash.

Through the Logi Tune app, employees can customize the listening experience to their own preferences. For IT, Logitech Sync offers IT a secure and scalable approach to remotely manage Logitech devices like H570e (Teams version). IT managers can evaluate device adoption and make firmware updates available to ensure the headsets are operating at their peak.