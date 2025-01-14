Jabra Unveils Perform 75 Headset

Introducing the Jabra Perform 75, a new Bluetooth headset designed specifically for shift workers in retail environments.

Research shows that timely access to information is critical for retail associates to perform their tasks efficiently and to the best of their abilities. To help strengthen collaboration and productivity within retail environments, the Jabra Perform 75 provides workers with a purpose-built headset that keeps them connected, informed, and ready to assist customers more effectively.

Seamlessly integrating with frontline worker applications on handheld devices, the Jabra Perform 75 offers hands-free, instant access to critical information, allowing associates to stay focused on their tasks while delivering outstanding product knowledge for a better in-store customer experience.

[Walk. Crawl. Run. Keeping up with AI in Retail in 2025]

The Perform 75 is designed with a dedicated button on the headset that integrates with Push-to-Talk (PTT) capabilities delivered directly by the handheld device. Users can instantly communicate with other workers and customers hands-free to address queries, while continuing tasks such as staffing the checkout and stocking shelves. Compatible with many leading platforms from Microsoft, Zebra Technologies, and more, the Perform 75 delivers seamless out-of-the-box functionality.

The built-in Bluetooth connection enables associates to access any voice-led app on their handheld devices—including emerging AI-driven applications like virtual assistants that provide real-time, voice-activated information retrieval—to keep them hands-free and focused. This seamless integration ensures compatibility with leading platforms while paving the way for future AI-driven workflows.

[SCN Hall of Fame 2025]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Jabra Perform 75 enables associates to stay hands-free while speaking with colleagues, using software like Voice-Directed Picking, or AI Assistant solutions. This feature makes it easier for workers to receive critical information to become more productive, accurate, and focused on delivering great service.

Retail environments are often loud and spread out, which can be challenging for communication. The Jabra Perform 75 is purposefully designed to excel in these demanding settings. It operates reliably in temperatures from 60°C to -30°C and its robust IP65 rated design also resists high humidity and dusty conditions, ensuring optimized performance in extreme environments. Additionally, the Perform 75 features Jabra’s microphone noise cancellation technology to block out 99% of background sounds.