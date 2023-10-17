Logitech Launches AI-powered Headset

Logitech recently introduced Zone Wireless 2, a business headset that uses AI to deliver unique two-way noise-free calling experiences. AI far-end noise suppression, noise-canceling mics, hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and personalized stereo sound help business professionals hear and be heard clearly in calls and meetings, especially in noisy environments.

“Zone Wireless 2 is Logitech’s headset for skilled professionals who need technology with a high degree of control, precision, and innovation,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. “We built Zone Wireless 2 with advanced technology for uncompromising performance at a lower carbon footprint.”

Notably, the headset allows the user to suppress ambient noise from the other person’s side of the call, even if that person is not wearing a noise-cancelling headset. The Advanced Call Clarity feature, activated through Logi Tune, uses AI to separate the other caller’s voice from their background. Noise-cancelling mics suppress distracting sounds and near conversations through advanced beamforming technology that captures the user’s voice. These create a two-way noise suppression system.

[4 Ways AI Can Help Pro AV Sustain Profitable Growth]

Hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks out ambient noise around employee workspaces such as keyboard clicks, nearby talkers and HVAC noises; and transparency mode, which helps users stay aware of their surroundings while wearing the headset. Upon setup on Logi Tune, users can use the Personal EQ feature to customize the headset to fit their individual hearing range through a self-administered hearing test.

As professionals transition through different scenarios in their workday, they can stay connected with multipoint Bluetooth and smart enumeration. Smart enumeration is the result of communication among headset, USB-C receiver, and the operating system to intelligently switch between headset and computer audio without the user having to manually toggle among audio sources or remove a dongle.

To power up professional busy work schedules, Zone Wireless 2 provides up to 40 hours of battery life, with talk time and listening time varying based on whether ANC is on or off. A quick five-minute charge provides up to one hour of talk time.

IT Management

IT teams can deploy Zone Wireless 2 to their workforce with confidence that the headset is certified for Microsoft Teams with a premium microphone for open office, Zoom, Google Meet, Google Voice, and Fast Pair.

Integration with Sync, Logitech’s device management platform, provides a secure and scalable approach to remotely manage Logitech devices. Sync allows IT admins to update firmware and troubleshoot Zone Wireless 2, whether the headset is used remotely or in the office, from a single, cloud-based interface.

Designed for Sustainability

Sustainability is core to every design decision from the moment raw materials are sourced to the end-of-life of Logitech’s products. Zone Wireless 2 is thoughtfully designed to give users the ability to extend the life of their device by including interchangeable earpads and a replaceable battery, keeping more headsets on heads and extending the life of the headset.

[Sustainability in Pro AV]

The plastic parts in Zone Wireless 2 include 20% certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics, and the aluminum in Zone Wireless 2’s decoration ring and temple extension are made by a process that uses renewable energy instead of traditional fossil-fuel energy. The paper packaging of Zone Wireless 2 comes from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. By choosing this product, you are supporting responsible management of the world’s forests.

Logitech is committed to creating a climate positive world by actively working to reduce our carbon impact. Zone Wireless 2 is certified carbon neutral. The carbon impact of the product and packaging has been reduced to zero due to Logitech’s investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects.