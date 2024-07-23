What to Know About the PunQtum Q915 and Q925 Headsets

PunQtum has introduced two new headsets—the PunQtum Q915 and Q925—designed to elevate the customer experience, delivering lightweight and comfortable wear combined with advanced audio technology. .

“This is an exciting development in the PunQtum product line," said Kristina Uhlitz, product manager at Riedel. "We have listened to feedback from users and added some additional features to the headsets that will help to streamline communication even further. We’re looking forward to seeing people utilize the new products in live applications.”

Optimized for speech, the headset’s dynamic microphone filters out environmental noise, leading to a disruption-free listening experience for the end user. Coupled with an adjustable boom that’s wearable on either side of the device, the Q915 and Q925 are comfortable and flexible headsets designed to deliver seamless communication.

The PunQtum Q915 is a one-ear headset and the PunQtum Q925 is its dual-ear counterpart. Both headsets come with a four-pin XLR connector cable. PunQtum’s previous Q910 and Q920 headsets have now been discontinued with only a few items left in stock.