The New Jabra Headset Is Geared Towards Frontline Workers—Here's How it Works

Jabra is set to launch the Jabra Perform 45, the first in its new Jabra Perform product series that is set to help digitally transform frontline workers. Research revealed that many frontline workers feel they lack the right technology and access to information to do their job effectively. The discreet Bluetooth mono headset addresses these concerns with its compact design and Push-to-Talk (PTT) button. Frontline workers can gain direct access to other colleagues instantly and make faster, informed decisions, boosting their productivity and performance within the business, while also enhancing customer satisfaction.

[SCN Product Review: 3 Things to Know about the Jabra Engage 55 Headset] (opens in new tab)

Connectivity Made Simple

(Image credit: Jabra)

Minimal button interactions and intuitive button placements are essential for those who are darting between the shop floor and the stock room, so they can find the right buttons fast. With the PTT button directly on the headset, any urgent questions can be answered, and problems can be solved almost instantly no matter where the employees are. The PTT feature is unique in a headset form factor and helps make workers more productive.

The PTT button works with leading platforms like Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie and Zebra Workforce Connect straight out of the box and can be integrated with the business’ preferred platform using the Jabra SDK. For a full overview of the devices used by the business, employers can use the Jabra Xpress management software, which allows users to track, update, and customize all devices across the whole organization.

[Everything to Know about Jabra's Latest Additions to the Engage Headset Line] (opens in new tab)

Crystal-Clear Communication, Anywhere

Noise is a constant challenge for most frontline workers. For this reason, the Jabra Perform 45 is equipped with an advanced ultra-noise-cancelling microphone that removes up to 80% of background noise, helping co-workers to hear each other correctly right the first time. The speaker has also been optimized for speech clarity, allowing for smooth, uninterrupted communication on both ends.

Moreover, the Face2Face feature helps to ensure that customers always have the workers’ full attention. This feature is activated by lifting the microphone boom arm to a vertical position, which mutes all incoming audio. When the employee is ready to re-engage with colleagues on the PTT channel, they simply need to pull the boom arm back down to receive PTT messages again.

Comfortable, Lightweight Design for All-day Use

(Image credit: Jabra)

When working in a busy environment, it is essential for frontline workers to have a lightweight headset that does not weigh them down. The compact Jabra Perform 45, which weighs just 0.63 ounces, fits comfortably and discreetly around whichever ear the workers prefer to wear it on, ensuring that they always appear approachable and professional to customers. It comes with three sizes of EarGel, so workers can find the fit that feels right for them—be it on the left or right ear.

"We are reminded more than ever of the essential role of frontline workers across industries like healthcare, hospitality, warehouse and retail. They are the glue which binds the entire operation together, so we knew that our new line, Jabra Perform, needed products that can help frontline workers do their job better. Our hope is for frontline workers to have everything they need within finger’s reach with the Jabra Perform 45 headset, so they can assist their colleagues and customers and can remain in the zone no matter where they are,” said Yves Dupuis, senior vice president at Jabra.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Key features of the Jabra Perform 45: