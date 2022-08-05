Introducing Marshall's First 4K60 Digital ePTZ Camera—What to Know

Marshall Electronics (opens in new tab) unveiled the CV420e, it’s first-ever digital PTZ (ePTZ) camera at the 2022 IBC Show. The CV420e is suitable for professional broadcast and Pro AV applications including professional sporting events, reality television, broadcast trucks, weather vehicles, and a range of AV installations that require an ultra-high quality networkable video source.

The CV420e features a high performance 9-1/2-Megapixel 4K sensor capable of 4K (UHD) resolution up to 60fps with ultra-clean HD resolutions. The camera’s 4.5mm lens features a wide angle, over 100-degree field of view that delivers crystal clear video with minimal distortion. The CV420e’s digital pan, tilt, and zoom comes with more than 250 presets that are savable and selectable from any number of command sources including IR remote, video management software, web browser GUI, OBS plugins, vMix, and a host of other compatible soft codecs and devices.

(Image credit: Marshall)

“We look forward to debuting our first ePTZ camera at the 2022 IBC show,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras for Marshall Electronics. “Instead of a robotic movement, CV420e’s ePTZ functionality simulates pan, tilt and zoom operations digitally inside of a larger 4K resolution pixel space. The CV420e will allow users to maintain access to wide angles along with useable digitally zoom and lateral maneuvers within the sensor. This gives our customers another option for capturing unique and creative content from a very compact camera body.”

The CV420e’s compact and durable design (4.5 inches long) measures 113 x 70 x 51mm and comes with rear protection wings to avoid untimely cable disconnect drops. The CV420e has an audio 3.5mm input (line/mic) embedded on all available outputs and can be controlled via remote control (included), Ethernet (IP), and/or USB. The CV420e also comes equipped with a front facing Tally Light for LIVE and available designations and OBS Plugins/Docks, VMS, vMix, Clickshare, and more.