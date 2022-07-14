How Pearl Technology Used Marshall Cameras to Enhance AMT Training Center

Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) recently selected Pearl Technology to build a new simulation training center at its Peoria-based headquarters. The installation required cameras that were not only miniature in size but flexible in operation. Pearl Technology chose Marshall Electronics (opens in new tab) CV630-IP PTZ and CV503 Miniature Full-HD cameras.

(Image credit: Pearl Technology)

AMT’s new training facility is equipped with some of the most advanced simulation technology, providing instructors, EMTs, and trainees the opportunity to develop and practice physical skills, critical thinking, decision-making, collaboration, and communication in a safe yet realistic environment. The new facility also allows for the dedicated recording and playback of all audio and video and can also stream the simulations in a live environment. The space features four spaces, all of which have Marshall cameras, hidden microphones to capture room audio, and in-ceiling speakers to allow for paging from the control room back into the small simulation room.

(Image credit: Pearl Technology)

For Jeremy Caldera, senior vice president, audiovisual solutions, Pearl Technology, the decision to go with Marshall was made based on previous experience. “I selected Marshall because I’ve done other medical simulation facilities over the years using their cameras and the results have been great. The Marshall cameras have always exceeded our expectations with crisp, clear pictures,” said Caldera. “I’m a big fan of their products. The versatility of the miniature and PTZ cameras allows me to have a lot of flexibility in the space. The ability to have multiple control stations with multiple Marshall PTZ controllers helps as well.”

(Image credit: Pearl Technology)

The new training center includes four simulation areas (three rooms and an ambulance simulation space) and one main control room with transmission of audio and video to two remote spaces. Two smaller simulation rooms each have one CV630-IP PTZ camera (opens in new tab) that is mounted in the far corner of the room so as not to be obtrusive to the environment. These two rooms also have one CV503 fixed ceiling camera respectively. The facilities’ larger simulation room features two CV630-IP PTZ cameras to capture detailed images from different angles. The room has a 75-inch flat panel display mounted on the wall showing video from the CV630-IP cameras throughout the simulation space. The ambulance simulation area includes two CV503’s mounted in the far corners of the ambulance providing the ability to capture the interior of the emergency services vehicle.

(Image credit: Pearl Technology)

In addition to the simulation rooms, Pearl Technology created a control room with three workstations. Each workstation includes a Marshall VS-PTC-IP PTZ camera controller allowing for remote operation from the CV630-IP PTZ in each respective room. The VS-PTC-IP camera controller is designed to operate seamlessly across multiple camera protocols on a single network.

“I have been very pleased with the versatility of the Marshall cameras and how easily they integrate into the most basic or advanced systems designs,” said Caldera. “The quality of the image produced by these cameras at their price point is very impressive. Marshall is always great to work with.”