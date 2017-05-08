Hall Research Introduces 4K Video Test Generator and Analyzer

Hall Research announced the availability of PGA-VHD, its latest Video Pattern Generator and Signal Analyzer. This battery operated instrument provides both analog VGA and the latest HDMI video outputs and also has an HDMI input. The PGA-VHD features a 4K UHD touch screen for user operation that also acts as a TV/monitor for the HDMI input.

PGA VHD

The HDMI input and output support resolutions to 4K UHD @ 60Hz 4:4:4 and are compatible with HDMI 2.0, HDCP 2.2 and HDR standards. Virtually all PC (VGA or DVI) and HDTV resolutions are available. The PGA-VHD provides various tools for verification and troubleshooting of complex AV systems.The device is capable of performing video loop, HDCP and EDID tests. It is also equipped with an Ethernet port and most of its functions can be controlled using Telnet protocol. The PGA-VHD is available from stock and comes with a rugged carrying case which includes cables and universal power supply.