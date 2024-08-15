Four New Extron Network Button Panels Simplify AV Control

Extron recently unveiled new fully customizable AV system control interfaces. The Flex55 and EU Series of Network Button Panels for Extron control systems are easy to use and work in conjunction with a control processor to perform a wide variety of AV system functions.

[Network-Enabled Efficiencies for Command and Control]

As easy as pressing a button, users can now power a display on or off, switch inputs, control volume, and much more. Network Button Panels connect to the Extron control processor using standard Ethernet and feature the convenience of PoE. Supporting applications worldwide, the NBP EU Series is compatible with Flex55 modules, mounting kits, and enclosures, as well as EU junction boxes.

[A Matter of Touch]

Depending on the model, Network Button Panels come with either backlit soft-touch buttons or dual-color backlit buttons. Buttons can be easily customized using the online Custom Button Builder application or Extron Button Label Generator software.