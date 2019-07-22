Extron Ships DMP 128 FlexPlus DSP for Dante Systems

The What: Extron has announced the immediate availability of the DMP 128 FlexPlus series of compact Dante Digital Matrix Processors, featuring 12 FlexInput channels with full DSP, including AEC, and Dante connectivity, in only a half rack space.

The What Else: With an extensive mix matrix, a USB audio interface, and analog compatibility, the DMP 128 FlexPlus provides the ability to connect and route multiple types of source signals to accommodate diverse analog and digital system requirements. For collaboration applications, the V model includes up to eight VoIP lines. Featuring an ACP bus for audio control panels, an expansion port for bidirectional digital audio connection with a DTP CrossPoint or another DMP, eight audio file players, and configurable macros, the DMP 128 FlexPlus can be used anywhere from a collaboration space to a large conference room.

"System designers want more from DSP processors that can route signals to and from Dante devices," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing at Extron. "The DMP 128 FlexPlus addresses these needs with full-rack features, including AEC and Dante, in a half rack space."

All 12 main DSP channels of the DMP 128 FlexPlus offer FlexInput source selection to route any Dante input, expansion input, or one of the four mic/line inputs, to a main DSP channel. This enables the DMP 128 FlexPlus to process audio from any source with the full range of DSP capabilities, including AEC.

The Bottom Line: The Dante-enabled DMP 128 FlexPlus series is well suited for applications that utilize Dante ceiling microphone arrays and other Dante‑enabled devices. With network connectivity for up to 48 Dante sources and 24 Dante destinations, the DMP 128 FlexPlus, featuring a built‑in two‑port gigabit switch, enables the creation of simplified, cost effective audio systems.