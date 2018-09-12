DVIGear Adds DVI AOC to HyperLight Cable Series

The What: DVIGear has introduced DVI cables to its HyperLight Series, a new generation of advanced Active Optical Cables (AOC).

The What Else: These cables support the extension of DVI 1.0 signals and, with an optional adapter cable, HDMI. They are fully HDCP 1.4 compliant and support signals with aggregate data rates up to 4.95 Gbps. These features enable HyperLight cables to support any Single-Link DVI resolution with cable lengths up to 100 meters (328 ft.).

Constructed using a hybrid design of 4x POF (Polyfluorinated Optical Fiber) and 6x copper wires, plenum-rated DVIAOC HyperLight Series are rugged, lightweight, and highly flexible with a minimum bend radius of only two millimeters. To minimize cable diameter during installation, two removable DVI docking connectors may be detached, revealing a connector cross-section that measures a mere 13.9 x 14.2 millimeters. The docking connectors include fixation screws for added security, as do removable pull covers. These features make the cables easy to install even in narrow conduits or in plenum air spaces.

These cables are designed for use in mission critical applications where image quality and dependability are paramount. The video signals are transmitted over four optical fibers, making them immune to interference from environmental noise. The optical transmission path provides a very low RFI / EMI profile, which allows the cables to be installed in sensitive applications with strict security requirements. The cables draw power from the connected DVI source, eliminating the need for an external power supply. They support DDC communications for EDID and HDCP.

The Bottom Line: HyperLight AOC cables are ideally suited for applications that require ultra-high resolution DVI signals to be extended over long cable runs with flawless image quality. The DVI-23xxx-AOC Series is attractively priced and available now in a range of cable lengths from 10 meters to 100 meters (32.8 to 328 ft.).