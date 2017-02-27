DSE’s 2017 Early Bird Conference Discounts To Expire March 3rd

Digital Signage Expo announced that early bird discounts for its 2017 Educational Conference program will expire at 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, March 3.



Professional education at DSE 2017 includes a choice of seven pre-show programs, nine keynote presentations, 32 general conference sessions in eight educational tracks, 42 targeted Industry Roundtable Discussion Groups, 34 free workshops staged in two on-floor theaters, two post-show events and a trade show floor comprised of over 200 exhibitors featuring the newest technological applications from around the world.

A two-day pass, which provides registrants with the opportunity to attend any two days of conference programming – including any pre- and post-show events, keynotes, seminars, on-floor workshops, the trade show floor and the Wednesday evening networking reception and APEX Awards ceremony – normally costs $1,115, but those who book early only pay $895, a savings of more than 20 percent.

While the early registration discount extension also applies to all pre-show events, including full-day conferences and special association member discounts, booking early also guarantees that attendees can see the program or event of their choice. For instance, the Digital Signage Guided Installation Tour is now filling seats on the last available coach and most of the Industry Roundtable Discussion Groups are close to reaching their maximum capacity. For that reason, wait lists will be available for those that sell out.

Registration for the pre- or post-show certifications programs, or any of the educational programs at DSE, which are eligible for certification renewal credits, is available at www.digitalsignageexpo.net. An additional 10 percent registration discount is extended to Digital Signage Federation members. Exhibit Hall Only passes, which include admittance to the Wednesday evening networking reception, are available to qualified attendees for $100 per person.