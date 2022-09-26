Christie Expands MicroTiles LED Lineup—What You Need to Know

Christie (opens in new tab) has launched two new pixel pitches to its MicroTiles LED family. The new 0.75mm and 1.0mm models add to the existing line-up of 1.25 and 1.5mm pixel pitches, and offer increased reliability, efficiency, and enhanced durability.

Shown in technology previews at ISE 2022 and InfoComm 2022 (opens in new tab), the two new models continue the tradition of the original MicroTiles LED by combining innovative mechanical design with the development of the most advanced LED technology available.

“Attendees to ISE and InfoComm were able to get up close to our new models and see what a difference the finer pixel pitch makes in resolution, color saturation and seamlessness,” said Chris Kee, executive director of product management, Christie. “MicroTiles LED can be configured in near-limitless ways—from curves and corners to architectural displays—and these new models are especially ideal for up-close and highly-detailed viewing with brightness up to 2000 nits.”

Reliability of the new models has been improved with flip-chip technology, which is easier to maintain and increases the life of the LEDs by dissipating heat more efficiently, and common cathode technology reduces power consumption resulting in Christie’s most energy efficient MicroTiles design to date.

The new 1.0mm model features LED encapsulation, which provides a protective surface that improves optical performance for improved black level performance and perceived contrast, and protects the display from dust, dirt and scratches. The increased durability gives the option to design an interactive touch wall.

Christie MicroTiles LED deliver superior visual performance with powerful processing including 12-bit input sources, 4K@60Hz, and HDR10 compatibility. The proprietary QuickMount system reduces installation complexity, while the proprietary cabinet-free Click-n-Go LED tiles can be arranged in near unlimited configurations. MicroTiles LED are ideal for environments including mission critical control rooms, corporate lobbies and meeting rooms, auditoriums and event spaces, and premium hospitality and retail applications.