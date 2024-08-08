Introducing the Newest Addition to the Zio AV-over-IP Product Family

RGB Spectrum has launched its latest solution designed for mission-critical environments. The Zio W4008 Series Video Wall are its newest addition to the Zio AV-over-IP product family. Not giving up any power in its compact form factor, the Zio W4008 Series Video Wall drives up to 8x 4k60 or 2x 8k60 displays.

[Command and Control and Beyond]

The Zio W4008 series is packaged in a more compact 1RU chassis. It can be used as a standalone unit or as part of a larger Zio AV-over-IP system, providing reliable distribution and display of AV content across WANs and LANs using standard Gigabit Ethernet. The Zio product family includes a comprehensive range of encoders, decoders, multiviewers, wall processors, and a mobile app that supports phones and tablets, making it a versatile and scalable solution.

[Network-Enabled Efficiencies for Command and Control]

Four models of the Zio W4008 series are offered, each with different I/O configurations to meet diverse operational needs. A standout feature of the Zio W4008 series is its seamless integration with RGB Spectrum’s XtendPoint KVM-over-IP system. Specifically, the W4008-C model connects the video wall with the facility’s operator console, creating a unified and efficient command-and-control solution.

3 Things to Know about the Zio W4008 Series

Supports a mix of local baseband, IP video, and web-based inputs, ensuring versatile and comprehensive AV content management.

A powerful drag-and-drop Zio GUI allows for quick and easy configuration of the video wall, eliminating the need for advanced programming skills.

Live thumbnail previews of baseband and Zio IP sources, along with user-defined presets for layouts and routing, enhance the user experience and operational efficiency.