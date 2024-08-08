Introducing the Newest Addition to the Zio AV-over-IP Product Family

RGB Spectrum has launched its latest solution designed for mission-critical environments. The Zio W4008 Series Video Wall are its newest addition to the Zio AV-over-IP product family. Not giving up any power in its compact form factor, the Zio W4008 Series Video Wall drives up to 8x 4k60 or 2x 8k60 displays.
[Command and Control and Beyond]
The Zio W4008 series is packaged in a more compact 1RU chassis. It can be used as a standalone unit or as part of a larger Zio AV-over-IP system, providing reliable distribution and display of AV content across WANs and LANs using standard Gigabit Ethernet. The Zio product family includes a comprehensive range of encoders, decoders, multiviewers, wall processors, and a mobile app that supports phones and tablets, making it a versatile and scalable solution.
[Network-Enabled Efficiencies for Command and Control]
Four models of the Zio W4008 series are offered, each with different I/O configurations to meet diverse operational needs. A standout feature of the Zio W4008 series is its seamless integration with RGB Spectrum’s XtendPoint KVM-over-IP system. Specifically, the W4008-C model connects the video wall with the facility’s operator console, creating a unified and efficient command-and-control solution.
3 Things to Know about the Zio W4008 Series
- Supports a mix of local baseband, IP video, and web-based inputs, ensuring versatile and comprehensive AV content management.
- A powerful drag-and-drop Zio GUI allows for quick and easy configuration of the video wall, eliminating the need for advanced programming skills.
- Live thumbnail previews of baseband and Zio IP sources, along with user-defined presets for layouts and routing, enhance the user experience and operational efficiency.