Haivision to Showcase Haivision Command 360 Video Wall Solution

Curious about Haivision Systems Haivision Command 360 video wall solution? The company will be showcasing it at GSX 2024 at booth 881 from September 23-25.

[Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend—But Not Video Production Workflow, Thanks to Haivision and Pronology]

“At Haivision, we understand the demands of operation and command centers and the Command 360 video wall solution is built to meet these needs. With a user-friendly interface that enhances situational awareness and streamlines workflows, Command 360 ensures that teams can operate at peak efficiency,” said Aaron Leiker, VP, operation centers, Haivision. “From monitoring critical infrastructure and managing public safety operations to optimizing corporate security and overseeing traffic systems, Command 360 excels by adapting to diverse applications and delivering consistent, reliable performance.”

[Adele to Enter Guinness Book of World Records with Largest Outdoor Video Wall]

As a complete video wall solution, Command 360 offers real-time insights and exceptional content flexibility and interactivity, empowering teams to make faster, more informed decisions. Command 360 provides key features that help organizations establish real-time situational awareness and respond to urgent situations quickly.

Ability to display any content: Command 360 can display a wide range of content types, including live video feeds, data dashboards, maps, and applications, ensuring access to critical information in real-time.

Command 360 can display a wide range of content types, including live video feeds, data dashboards, maps, and applications, ensuring access to critical information in real-time. Centralized management: Easily manage user permissions by defining specific actions for each role across multiple operation centers. Customize your video wall with intuitive controls, including preset content layouts and scheduled workflows.

Easily manage user permissions by defining specific actions for each role across multiple operation centers. Customize your video wall with intuitive controls, including preset content layouts and scheduled workflows. Intuitive UI for any workflow: Whether users are customizing layouts, or responding to real-time events, Haivision’s easy-to-use interface ensures quick and efficient results with full user control.

Whether users are customizing layouts, or responding to real-time events, Haivision’s easy-to-use interface ensures quick and efficient results with full user control. KVM control: Command 360 provides KVM control for direct interaction with multiple computers from a single keyboard and mouse, reducing hardware in control rooms, enhancing operational flexibility and efficiency.

Command 360 provides KVM control for direct interaction with multiple computers from a single keyboard and mouse, reducing hardware in control rooms, enhancing operational flexibility and efficiency. Defense-grade security: Haivision’s video wall solution incorporates robust encryption, secure access controls, and permissions to protect sensitive information and ensure data integrity.

Haivision’s video wall solution incorporates robust encryption, secure access controls, and permissions to protect sensitive information and ensure data integrity. Multi-site scalability: By easily scaling from single-room setups to multi-location operations, Command 360 accommodates organizational growth and adjusts to evolving operational needs.