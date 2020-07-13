Blackmagic Design Announces New ATEM Advanced Panels

The What: Blackmagic Design has announced its new ATEM 2 M/E Advanced Panel and ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel, a new family of hardware control panels designed to work with all ATEM switchers.

Blackmagic Design ATEM 4 M/E Advanced Panel (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The What Else: The ATEM Advanced Panels are large enough for the user to have dedicated controls for the largest ATEM switchers. Features included up to four M/Es, up to 24 separate LCDs for custom button labels, four separate system control LCDs, and four T‑bar fader controls. The new panel design allows both desktop use or inset mounting for a perfectly flat control surface.

The 2 M/E model features 2 M/E rows with 20 input buttons and two independent system control LCDs for each row. Plus, each row can control up to four M/Es in larger switchers. Both rows and all input buttons include LCDs for custom labeling. Each row also includes an independent select bus.

The four M/E model is big enough to match the features on the ATEM Constellation switcher. It features four M/E rows with 40 input buttons per row and four independent system control LCDs for each row. This massive panel includes 24 LCD's for custom labeling of every button on every row.

The Bottom Line: ATEM Advanced Panels are available immediately from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from $5,995.