Arlington Releases J Hooks for Communications Cable

Arlington’s Cable Hooks are the convenient solution for running communications cable. Available in heavy-duty plastic and two styles in steel, these cable hooks have features that can handle any condition encountered on the job.
Arlington’s heavy-duty steel cable hooks for communications cable have a 25-pound Support Rating, and can support up to 90 Cat 5e cables. Additional features include:
- 25-pound Support Rating.
- Listed for use in air handling spaces per NEC 300.22 (c).
- Supports up to 90 Cat 5e cables with the center radius of the bundle spread over the 2-inch opening.
- Maintains integrity of high-performance data cable.
- Stackable in parallel or perpendicular orientation for vertical support of multiple tiers of cable (CHS1).
- Easy to attach to various supports, beam clamps and strut and usable on large panels to ensure proper bend radius.
- Non-corrosive plastic CH1 is listed for flexible metal or flexible non-metallic conduit (up to 1-1/4-inch trade size).