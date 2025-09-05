An Innovative Approach to Common Meeting Room Challenges

For modern workspace providers, ensuring consistent user experiences and a true bring-your-own-device (BYOD) meeting set-up is a top priority. London-based integrators, Tateside has collaborated with British furniture designer Matthew Hill on a custom screen shroud solution to meet common meeting space challenges.

Per Andy Sullivan, co-founder at Tateside, one of the most common issues encountered is users disconnecting devices, such as videoconferencing hardware, from the meeting room screens and plugging in their own devices.

While Tateside had already installed several videoconference systems, users still had the ability to remove cables and render the system functionless without intervention. Working closely with Matthew Hill, Sullivan and the team developed a shroud constructed of moisture-resistant substrate, finished in a matt black high-pressure laminate.

The shroud has been designed to be flat-packed for global deliveries and has pre-machined threaded mounting points for screen brackets and UC video bars, allowing for quick installation and alignment. It also comes with an acoustically transparent material to hide the UC bar behind.

The enclosures come in a range of sizes to fit screen sizes from 50-75 inches and to co-house Cisco Room Bars up to a 55-inch screen and Cisco Room Bar Pro models up to an 85-inch screen. The shroud fully encloses the screen and its peripherals, ensuring users cannot remove cables and therefore disrupt the room’s AV system setup. The shroud can be customized in a multitude of finishes, including wood grains, making it a stylish addition to any modern meeting space.

“What might seem like a minor inconvenience stacks up to a resource drain for onsite personnel having to continually reconnect and set up the room, resulting in unwanted downtime,” concluded Sullivan. “With the custom screen shroud, we’re not only solving the problem but providing a solution that complements the interior design and can be rolled out across dozens of sites, globally.”